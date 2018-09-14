Somalia’s destiny lies in the hands of the people, highlights outgoing UN envoy

Briefing the Security Council for the last time in his capacity as UN Special Representative for Somalia, Michael Keating called on all Somalis to draw strength from the positive transformations going on inside the country and work collectively for the common good. “The future of Somalia is in the hands of the Somalis,” he declared. […]

