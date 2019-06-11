Some respite in Kong village as Mongolian peacekeepers provide much-needed medical services (by Luk Riek Nyak)

26-year-old Mary Abuk has travelled for three hours, barefoot, to reach a medical camp run by Mongolian peacekeepers serving with the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) in the country’s north. This is her last hope. “My son has been sick for a long time,” says the mother of three from Kong, who has […]

