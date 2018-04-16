South Africa: Coming Up at Parliament this term

Parliament’s programme this term, which begins this week, is packed with plenaries, questions to the Executive, budget votes, the National Council of Provinces’ (NCOP) local government week and youth parliament, amongst others. The NCOP will kick start its programme this week on Tuesday, 17 April, with a focus on Questions to the Social Services cluster […]

