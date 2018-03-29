Alwihda Info
South Africa: Committee Disappointed by Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) Council’s Conduct, but vows to keep overseeing the Institution on its Agenda


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 29 Mars 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The Portfolio Committee on Higher Education and Training has voiced disappointment over the non-attendance by the Council of the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) of a scheduled meeting with the Committee. The Chairperson of the Committee, Ms Connie September, said the conduct is unjustified, especially coming from senior people tasked with governance of such […]

