South Africa: Committee questions continuation of Green contracts and Budgetary deviations

The Standing Committee on Appropriations yesterday (Thursday 26 2018) questioned the continuation of Green contracts and the large budgetary deviations relating to Eskom’s Medupi and Kusile Units. The committee enquired about the annual value of the Green Contracts, and the measures taken by Eskom to phase out these contracts. Ms Neli Magubane, an Eskom board […]

The Standing Committee on Appropriations yesterday (Thursday 26 2018) questioned the continuation of Green contracts and the l...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...