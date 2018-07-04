South Africa: Constitutional Review Committee sees packed Hall in Botshabelo

Public hearings for the Free State delegation of the Joint Constitutional Review Committee saw a packed hall in Botshabelo, Mangaung – not even the extremely cold weather keeping the public away. An overwhelming number of the people making oral submissions today were in favour of amending section 25 of the Constitution to allow for the […]

Public hearings for the Free State delegation of the Joint Constitutional Review Committee saw a packed hall in Botshabelo, Mangaung – not even the ex...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...