South Africa: Labour Committee Welcomes Constitutional Court Ruling

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Labour, Mr Lemias Mashile, has noted the Constitutional Court ruling giving a clear interpretation of the Labour Relations Act. The committee is of the view that the ruling is a victory for workers and will improve the conditions of service of the majority of workers. The court ruled […]

