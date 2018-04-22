South Africa: Minister Mthethwa to pay special tribute to the Living Legends at Market Theatre, JHB

The Arts and Culture Minister, Mr Nathi Mthethwa will honour the enormous contribution of South Africa’s Living Legends to the Arts, Culture and Heritage sector and towards the development of Arts and Culture Industry in a one-night special performance on Monday 23 April 2018. The special tribute will be presented by the Department of Arts […]

The Arts and Culture Minister, Mr Nathi Mthethwa will honour the enormous contribution of South Africa’s Living Legends to the Arts, Culture and H...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...