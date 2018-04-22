Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

South Africa: Minister of Environmental Affairs Publishes an Amendment to the Financial Provisioning Regulations pertaining to Mining in Terms of Environmental Legislation


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 23 Avril 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The Minister of Environmental Affairs, Dr Edna Molewa, has published an amendment to the Financial Provisioning Regulations for the prospecting, exploration, mining or production operations in Government Gazette No. 41584 (Notice 452) for implementation. The amendment regulations have been published in terms of the National Environmental Management Act (Act No. 107 of 1998). In November […]

The Minister of Environmental Affairs, Dr Edna Molewa, has published an amendment to the Financial...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 19/04/2018

La Maire de N'Djamena déplore l'organisation du marché d'Habena après un incendie

La Maire de N'Djamena déplore l'organisation du marché d'Habena après un incendie

Terrorisme : 4 soldats tchadiens tués par Boko Haram inhumés, 20 blessés hospitalisés Terrorisme : 4 soldats tchadiens tués par Boko Haram inhumés, 20 blessés hospitalisés 18/04/2018

Populaires

Un nouveau Ku Klux Klan traque les migrants africains dans les Hautes-Alpes françaises

22/04/2018

Djibouti: Représailles contre le défenseur Kadar Abdi Ibrahim à son retour d’une visite de plaidoyer à Genève

22/04/2018

United States President’s Malaria Initiative supports Government of Ghana to launch annual spraying campaign

23/04/2018
Vidéo à la Une
Centrafrique : violences au quartier PK5 de Bangui
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 18/04/2018 - Kamal Znidar

Droit vers le bonheur et la réussite

Droit vers le bonheur et la réussite

Pour une survie de l'amour et de la fidélité du partenaire Pour une survie de l'amour et de la fidélité du partenaire 18/04/2018 - Kamal Znidar

ANALYSE - 17/04/2018 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

Refus d’une poignée de main, rejet de la nationalité française

Refus d’une poignée de main, rejet de la nationalité française

Le divorce par Répudiation : Une procédure reconnue par la loi islamique mais pas par la loi française Le divorce par Répudiation : Une procédure reconnue par la loi islamique mais pas par la loi française 09/04/2018 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 20/04/2018 - GARONDE DJARMA

Page d'histoire : la résistance ouadaienne face à la conquête coloniale française

Page d'histoire : la résistance ouadaienne face à la conquête coloniale française

Djibouti : Lettre ouverte à Kadar Abdi Ibrahim Djibouti : Lettre ouverte à Kadar Abdi Ibrahim 17/04/2018 - Igal Aboubaker Moussa

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.