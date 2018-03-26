South Africa: Minister of Labour Mildred Oliphant to brief media on the progress regarding National Minimum Wages Bill

The Minister of Labour Mildred Oliphant will update the media on the progress regarding the National Minimum Wages Bills that are currently before parliament. Parliament is currently in a process of considering both written and oral submissions from interested parties about the National Minimum Wages Bill, the Labour Relations Amendment Bill and the Basic Conditions […]
