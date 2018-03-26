South Africa: Parliament – Coming Up in the Week ahead

On Wednesday (28 March 2018), Deputy President David Mabuza will appear for his first oral questions session before the National Council of Provinces since his appointment. He appeared in the National Assembly last week for his first oral questions session in that House. Also scheduled to answer oral questions before the National Council of Provinces […]

