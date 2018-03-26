Alwihda Info
South Africa: Parliament – Coming Up in the Week ahead


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 26 Mars 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


On Wednesday (28 March 2018), Deputy President David Mabuza will appear for his first oral questions session before the National Council of Provinces since his appointment. He appeared in the National Assembly last week for his first oral questions session in that House. Also scheduled to answer oral questions before the National Council of Provinces […]

