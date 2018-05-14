South Africa: Parliament expresses condolences on passing of Mr Sam Nzima

Parliament’s Presiding Officers, on behalf of Parliament, extend our deep condolences on the passing away of Mr Sam Nzima, the iconic and brave photographer, who so vividly captured the brutality of apartheid rule in his photograph of Hector Pieterson, shot by police on 16 June 1976. The photograph, published widely, helped force the world to […]

