South Africa: Police Committee Dissuades Public Violence

The Portfolio Committee on Police has noted the incidents of public violence in North West province. The committee calls on the South African Police Service (SAPS) to ensure that all necessary steps are taken to ensure that stability is restored and perpetrators of public violence and those damaging infrastructure are brought to book. Community members […]

