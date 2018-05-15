South Africa: President Ramaphosa Appoints Deputy President Mabuza as Special Envoy to Russia

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Deputy President David Mabuza as his Special Envoy to the Russian Federation, where he will, among other things, meet with President Vladimir Putin in Russia. The Deputy President will therefore meet President Putin in Moscow tomorrow, 15 May 2018, to amongst others, convey President Ramaphosa’s message of congratulation to President […]

