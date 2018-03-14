Alwihda Info
South Africa: President Ramaphosa Receives Courtesy Call by President Lungu of Zambia


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 14 Mars 2018


President Cyril Ramaphosa received a courtesy call by President Edgar Chagwa Lungu of the Republic of Zambia today, Tuesday 13 March 2018. President Ramaphosa, Chair of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) hosted President Lungu in Pretoria for a meeting that formed part of President Ramaphosa’s current round of consultations with leaders of SADC member […]

