South Africa: President Ramaphosa congratulates the new President of Cuba

President Cyril Ramaphosa has congratulated the new President of the Republic of Cuba, His Excellency Miguel Diaz-Canel, after the Cuban National Assembly of People’s Power announced on 19 April 2018 that First Vice President Miguel Diaz-Canel will replace President Raul Castro as the President of the Council of State and of the country. Cuba’s election […]

President Cyril Ramaphosa has congratulated the new President of the Republic of Cuba, His Excellency Miguel Diaz-Canel, after the C...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...