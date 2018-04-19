Alwihda Info
South Africa: President Ramaphosa congratulates the new President of Cuba


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 20 Avril 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


President Cyril Ramaphosa has congratulated the new President of the Republic of Cuba, His Excellency Miguel Diaz-Canel, after the Cuban National Assembly of People’s Power announced on 19 April 2018 that First Vice President Miguel Diaz-Canel will replace President Raul Castro as the President of the Council of State and of the country. Cuba’s election […]

