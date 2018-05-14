South Africa: President Ramaphosa conveys condolences on the passing of veteran photographer Mr Sam Nzima

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed deep sadness and conveyed his condolences, on behalf of Government and the people of South Africa, on the sudden passing of veteran photographer and recipient of the National Order of Ikhamanga, Mr Sam Nzima who passed away in Mpumalanga yesterday, 12 May 2018. “Mr Sam Nzima was one of a […]

