South Africa: President Ramaphosa to Depart for Switzerland to Co-Chair Meeting of International Labour Organisation’s Global Commission on the Future of Work

President Cyril Ramaphosa will this evening (May 14, 2018) depart South Africa to assume the position of Co-Chair of the Global Commission on the Future of Work of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) in Geneva, Switzerland. The High-Level Global commission was established by the ILO in 2017 to assess the rapid transformations taking place in […]

President Cyril Ramaphosa will this evening (May 14, 2018) depart South Africa to assume the position of Co-Chair of the Global Commissi...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...