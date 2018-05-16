Alwihda Info
South Africa: President Ramaphosa to Depart for Switzerland to Co-Chair Meeting of International Labour Organisation’s Global Commission on the Future of Work


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 15 Mai 2018


President Cyril Ramaphosa will this evening (May 14, 2018) depart South Africa to assume the position of Co-Chair of the Global Commission on the Future of Work of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) in Geneva, Switzerland. The High-Level Global commission was established by the ILO in 2017 to assess the rapid transformations taking place in […]

