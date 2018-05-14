South Africa: President Ramaphosa wishes the Muslim community well for Ramadan

President Cyril Ramaphosa wishes South Africa’s Muslim community well during the Holy Month of Ramadan which commences this week.“The importance and benefits of this Holy Month of fasting, piety and charity extends beyond the lives of Muslims, as it contributes to the spiritual and social wellbeing of all South Africans,” said President Ramaphosa. “This is […]

