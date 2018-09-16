Alwihda Info
South Africa: Presidential Consultation Supports Action to Stimulate Confidence, Growth


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 17 Septembre 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


President Cyril Ramaphosa has shared with South Africa’s business and labour leaders an outline of the economic stimulus package adopted by Cabinet to spark economic activity and secure confidence in sectors affected by regulatory uncertainty. President Ramaphosa presented highlights of the stimulus package that will soon be announced publicly, to business and labour leaders during […]

