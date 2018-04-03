Alwihda Info
South Africa: Presiding Officers shocked and saddened at the passing of the Mother of the Nation


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 2 Avril 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The Presiding Officers of Parliament, National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete and National Council of Provinces Chairperson Thandi Modise, have expressed shock and collective grief at the passing-on of a veteran Member of Parliament and struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela today. uMam’uMadikizela-Mandela, affectionately and widely known as Mother of the Nation, passed on at the age of […]

