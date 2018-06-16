South Africa: Restitution of Land Rights Amendment Bill public hearings to get underway in Limpopo

The Portfolio Committee on Rural Development and Land Reform will from Monday undertake extensive public hearings across the country on the Restitution of Land Rights Amendment Bill. The decision to hold extensive public hearings follows a Constitutional Court ruling which instructed Parliament to strengthen public participation on the bill. The Committee will thus hold nationwide […]

The Portfolio Committee on Rural Development and Land Reform will from Monday undertake extensive public...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...