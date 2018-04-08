South Africa: Rooting Out Corruption within South African Police Services Welcomed

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police, Mr Francois Beukman, welcomes the arrest of two senior officers in the Western Cape on allegations of accepting a bribe. The arrests add impetus to the necessary drive to eradicate corrupt elements and tendencies within the South African Police Services (Saps). “The fight against crime has to […]
