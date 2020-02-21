Alwihda Info
South Africa (SA) sides determined to bounce back on Guinness PRO14 tour


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 21 Février 2020


The Toyota Cheetahs and Isuzu Southern Kings will have their sights set on bouncing back strongly from disappointing defeats last week when they line up against Ulster and the Scarlets in their second tour matches in the Guinness PRO14 this weekend. The Toyota Cheetahs, in particular, will be under pressure to register a win to […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



