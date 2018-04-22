South Africa: Sentech to reconnect community radio stations suspended for non-payment

The Minister of Communications, Ms. Nomvula Mokonyane today, Friday, 20 April 2018, met with Sentech, the National Community Radio Forum (NCRF), the Media Development and Diversity Agency (MDDA) and the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA). The meeting was scheduled to resolve the impasse between Sentech and numerous community radio stations whose transmission signal […]

The Minister of Communications, Ms. Nomvula Mokonyane today, Friday, 20 April 2018, met with S...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...