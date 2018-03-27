South Africa: Speaker Mbete Implores World Parliaments to Act decisively on challenges of Migration and Refugees

Parliamentarians were well-placed to build bridges that turned country boundaries into open hearts reaching out to welcome those forced to seek refuge or a second home and it was important and urgent to strengthen inter-parliamentary cooperation and the global regime for migrants and refugees. “Without migration, most societies would never have achieved their current level […]

Parliamentarians were well-placed to build bridges that turned country boundaries into open hearts reaching out ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...