South Africa: Statement by Mineral Resources Minister Mr Gwede Mantashe, on policy and regulatory matters

Members of the media Ladies and gentlemen Good morning Mining Charter On Friday 15th June 2018, we published the draft Mining Charter for public comments. This comes after a process of eight weeks of intensive engagements with stakeholders and social partners. We started our engagements in March at a meeting with social partners. We then […]
