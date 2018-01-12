South Africa – The dti invites Black Industrialists to participate in trade mission to Mozambique

The Department of Trade and Industry (the dti) invites Black Industrialists to apply for participation in the Trade Mission to Mozambique that will take place from 5-9 March 2018. The mission to Mozambique is part of the implementation of the Black Industrialists Programme. The programme is aimed at promoting industrialisation, sustainable economic growth and transformation […]

