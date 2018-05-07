South Africa: The release of the Eminent Person’s Group (EPG) Sport Transformation Status Report

Minister of Sport and Recreation South Africa (SRSA), Ms Tokozile Xasa and Chairperson of the Eminent Person’s Group (EPG) Transformation in Sport Mr Happy Ntshingila, invite members of the media to the Fifth Release of the EPG Report. EPG Transformation Report is a document that annual announces Transformation targets set by various Federations on whether […]

Minister of Sport and Recreation South Africa (SRSA), Ms Tokozile Xasa and Chairperson of the Eminent Person’s Group (EPG) Transf...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...