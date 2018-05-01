South Africa: World Intellectual Property Day celebrates Women’s accomplishments

Women innovators in Polokwane were in the spotlight when the Department of Trade and Industry (the dti) in partnership with Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) celebrated the World Intellectual Property Day (WIPD) in Polokwane, Limpopo today. The event, with the theme Powering Change: Women in Innovation and Creativity, celebrated the brilliance, ingenuity, curiosity and […]

Women innovators in Polokwane were in the spotlight when the Department of Trade and Industry (t...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...