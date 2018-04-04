South Africa calls for independent inquiry into the deaths of Palestinians

The South African government strongly condemns the latest act of violent aggression carried out by Israeli armed forces in Gaza, which has led to the deaths of about 17 Palestinian citizens, with scores of others reported injured. South Africa reiterates its view that the Israeli Defence Force must withdraw from the Gaza Strip and bring […]

