South Africa condemns attempted military coup d’état in Gabon


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 7 Janvier 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


South Africa has noted with grave concern the attempted coup d’état undertaken in the Republic of Gabon this morning (07 January 2019) by elements of the military. South Africa condemns in the strongest possible terms the attempted coup to overthrow the democratically elected Government in the Republic of Gabon. In this regard, South Africa reaffirms […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



