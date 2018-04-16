South Africa is opposed to the air strikes being conducted in the territory of Syria

The South African Government has noted with grave concern the airstrikes conducted by the United Kingdom, the United States and French military in the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic. From the onset, when the Syrian crisis broke out, South Africa has consistently and constsantly called for a peaceful resolution of the conflict. The alleged […]

The South African Government has noted with grave concern the airstrikes conducted by the United Kingdom, the United States and French milit...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...