South Africa: pace really matters

South Africa has reaffirmed its commitment to accelerate the pace of its response to HIV in order to reach the 2020 Fast-Track targets and end the AIDS epidemic as a public health threat by 2030. During the opening plenary of the 9th South Africa AIDS conference in Durban, UNAIDS Deputy Executive Director, Shannon Hader, reminded […]

South Africa has reaffirmed its commitment to accelerate the pace of its response to HIV in order to reach the 2020 Fast-Track targets and end the AIDS epid...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...