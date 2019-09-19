Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

South Africa’s Former Energy Minister, Jeff Radebe appointed to reassure African counterparts


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 19 Septembre 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


A team of Presidential Special Envoys departed South Africa on Monday to visit Nigeria, Niger, Ghana, Senegal, Tanzania, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Zambia to deliver a message of solidarity from President Cyril Ramaphosa;The Special Envoy consists of South Africa’s former Minister of Energy, Jeff Radebe, Ambassador Kingsley Mmabolo and Dr Khulu Mbatha, a […]

A team of Presidential Special Envoys departed South Africa on Monday to visit Nigeria, Niger, Ghana, Senegal, Tanzania, ...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 19/09/2019

Tchad : Déby demande la relance de la construction de l'aéroport de Djermaya

Tchad : Déby demande la relance de la construction de l'aéroport de Djermaya

Tchad : nominations au ministère de l'Environnement, plusieurs nouveaux postes Tchad : nominations au ministère de l'Environnement, plusieurs nouveaux postes 18/09/2019

Populaires

Un officier de l’armée tchadienne meurt en voulant sauver la vie d'étudiants

19/09/2019

Tchad : liste des nominations par décret au ministère des Finances et du Budget

19/09/2019

Tchad : Déby demande la relance de la construction de l'aéroport de Djermaya

19/09/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : les civils déposent leurs armes à l'Est (vidéo)
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 13/09/2019 - Farid Mnebhi

Bolton viré tel un malpropre par le Président Trump

Bolton viré tel un malpropre par le Président Trump

Tribune : L'unité nationale face aux maladies du 21ème siècle Tribune : L'unité nationale face aux maladies du 21ème siècle 09/09/2019 - Abba Issa Fressou

ANALYSE - 19/09/2019 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

Réduction des allocations aux réfugiés, AME, regroupement familial… les points susceptibles d’être soulevés concernant la réforme sur l’immigration

Réduction des allocations aux réfugiés, AME, regroupement familial… les points susceptibles d’être soulevés concernant la réforme sur l’immigration

Un chemin difficile vers la démocratie soudanaise Un chemin difficile vers la démocratie soudanaise 16/09/2019 - IFIMES

REACTION - 16/09/2019 - Farid Mnebhi

Participation remarquée du Maroc au Sommet de Ouagadougou

Participation remarquée du Maroc au Sommet de Ouagadougou

Terrorisme : Quand la Secte Boko Haram franchit le Rubicon Terrorisme : Quand la Secte Boko Haram franchit le Rubicon 04/08/2019 - A. Yaya