South Africa’s first ever blockchain-based property register pilot

The Centre for Affordable Housing Finance in Africa (CAHF) ([HousingFinanceAfrica.org](http://housingfinanceafrica.org/)), research consultancy 71point4 and Seso Global have partnered to develop South Africa’s first blockchain-based property register. The pilot study area consists of almost 1 000 properties located in four sites in Makhaza, Khayelitsha. All the properties are Government subsidised… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/south-africas-first-ever-blockchainbased-property-r...
