South Africa secures R500 Million saving in Mdr-Tb Drug Price, says Minister Motsoaledi at International Conference in Amsterdam

Health Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi announced that the price for Bedaquiline, a drug used in South Africa for the treatment of Multidrug-resistant TB (MDR-TB), would be reduced from R10, 000 to about R5,400 a patient effective immediately. According to Minister Motsoaledi who made this announcement during his opening address at the 22nd International AIDS Conference […]

