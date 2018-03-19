South African Business Delegation Arrives In Ghana For Trade And Investment Mission

A delegation of South African businesspeople has arrived in Ghana where they will be taking part in the first leg of the Outward Trade and Investment Mission (OTIM) which will take place in Accra from 19-21 March 2018. The OTIM is organised by the Department of Trade and Industry (the dti). The delegation, which comprises […]

A delegation of South African businesspeople has arrived in Ghana where they will be taking part in the first leg of the Outward Trade and Investment Mission (OTIM)...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...