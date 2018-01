Sinopec – one of China’s largest state-owned companies – has undertaken to invest R6 billion in South Africa to upgrade and modernise the Cape Town-based oil refinery owned by Chevron South Africa, a subsidiary of US company Chevron, if it succeeds in its bid to acquire control of Chevron South Africa, and to use South […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...