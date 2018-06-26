South African Space Industry Has Capabilities to Enable the Achievement of Sustainable Development Goals

The South African space industry has capabilities of manufacturing small satellites, satellite components, products and services which can enable the achievement of sustainable development goals. This was said by the Managing Director of SCS Aerospace Group Mr Francois Denner. Denner was part of the panel discussions on Space and Industries at the UNISPACE+50 Symposium in […]

The South African space industry has capabilities of manufacturing small satellites, satellite components, produc...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...