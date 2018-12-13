South Sudan: Aid agencies appeal for $1.5 billion to reach 5.7 million people with life-saving assistance

The humanitarian community in South Sudan has today launched an appeal for US$1.5 billion to provide urgent and life-saving assistance to 5.7 million people affected by conflict, hunger and displacement. Alain Noudéhou, the Humanitarian Coordinator for South Sudan, said: “As we prepare to enter 2019, South Sudan remains in the grip of a serious humanitarian […]

