South Sudan: Humanitarian Coordinator condemns attacks on aid workers, facilities in Maban

The United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator a.i. for South Sudan, Adnan Khan, has strongly condemned attacks on aid workers and facilities in Bunj, Maban County in Upper Nile. The violence started as a peaceful protest at what is perceived as a lack of employment opportunities but quickly became violent and led to the attacks and looting […]

