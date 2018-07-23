Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

South Sudan: Humanitarian Coordinator condemns attacks on aid workers, facilities in Maban


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 23 Juillet 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator a.i. for South Sudan, Adnan Khan, has strongly condemned attacks on aid workers and facilities in Bunj, Maban County in Upper Nile. The violence started as a peaceful protest at what is perceived as a lack of employment opportunities but quickly became violent and led to the attacks and looting […]

The United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator a.i. for South Sudan, Adnan Khan, has strongly condemned attacks on aid workers and facilities in Bunj, ...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 23/07/2018

Tchad : liste des nominations par décret

Tchad : liste des nominations par décret

Tchad : le gouverneur du Lac appelle les civils à quitter la zone rouge Tchad : le gouverneur du Lac appelle les civils à quitter la zone rouge 22/07/2018

Populaires

Tchad : Idriss Deby donne 72 heures aux communes pour mettre de l’ordre dans la gestion

23/07/2018

Tchad : l’ancien maire Laoukein Medard convoqué pour détention d’arme

23/07/2018

Inward Film Investment Mission to South Africa

23/07/2018
Vidéo à la Une
Reportage : Lac Tchad, sur la route de Boko Haram
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 21/07/2018 - CHEHEM RENARD

Djibouti - Wikileaks : la France a-t-elle des prétentions territoriales en mer rouge ?

Djibouti - Wikileaks : la France a-t-elle des prétentions territoriales en mer rouge ?

Le nouvel accord de pêche Maroc-Union Européenne intègre bien le Sahara marocain Le nouvel accord de pêche Maroc-Union Européenne intègre bien le Sahara marocain 17/07/2018 - Farid Mnebhi

ANALYSE - 22/07/2018 - Benoudjita François

Le système éducatif tchadien est assassiné

Le système éducatif tchadien est assassiné

Revers cuisant enregistré par les ennemis du Maroc ! L'accord de pêche entre le Maroc-Union Européenne signé Revers cuisant enregistré par les ennemis du Maroc ! L'accord de pêche entre le Maroc-Union Européenne signé 21/07/2018 - Farid Mnebhi

REACTION - 22/07/2018 - Dr Djiddi Ali Sougoudi

Après Malakona Adam, Noh Adaffana le suit : grande perte pour la lutte contre les maladies ravageuses au Tchad

Après Malakona Adam, Noh Adaffana le suit : grande perte pour la lutte contre les maladies ravageuses au Tchad

AFRIKISLAM DISCUSS' (Acte 1) : Ces violences qui nuisent à l'identité de l'Islam et de l'Afrique AFRIKISLAM DISCUSS' (Acte 1) : Ces violences qui nuisent à l'identité de l'Islam et de l'Afrique 21/07/2018 - ZEDKAM PRODUCT

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.