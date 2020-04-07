South Sudan Petroleum Minister Holds Talks with OPEC to Find Solutions on Oil Price War

While oil prices rebounded last week on hopes of successful negotiations between Saudi Arabia and Russia, they went back down again today following the negotiations’ delay. Oil prices currently average $25 to $30 a barrel, maintaining their historic low and hurting producers around the world. Recently appointed Minister of Petroleum of South Sudan, Hon. Puot […]
