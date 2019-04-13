South Sudan: Thousands receive food, thanks to Emergency Response project supported by the African Development Bank, World Food Programme (WFP)

Thousands of people in South Sudan have received relief from a food security project which is addressing the nation’s severe food and nutrition needs. The South Sudan Short-Term Regional Emergency Response Project (STRERP) was launched in December last year by the government with a $43.57 million grant from the African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org). The World […]

Thousands of people in South Sudan have received relief from a food security project which is addressing the nation’s severe...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...