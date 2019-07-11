South Sudan’s women in uniform work to combat gender-based violence and promote peace

About 100 uniformed women serving in South Sudan’s security sector are working towards combatting gender-based violence as well as securing a leading role in the country’s peace process. The women representing the national police, prison, wildlife and immigration services as well as the fire brigade and South Sudan People’s Defence Forces, met at two workshops […]

About 100 uniformed women serving in South Sudan’s security sector are working towards combatting gender-based violence as we...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...