South Sudan to Complete Juba Power Grid by March 2020

The Ministry of Energy and Dams is currently working on the rollout of public/private partnerships to bring power to regional cities after success of Juba grid project; $289 million has been invested in a power plant run by Ezra Power that will provide 100 megawatts when fully completed. The plant is already active; The government […]

