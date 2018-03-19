Speech by Minister of State Niels Annen to the German Bundestag in the debate on the extension of the UN peace mission in South Sudan (UNMISS): Madam President, Ladies and gentlemen, Fellow members of this House, I expect you feel the same way I do. Looking at the situation in South Sudan requires strong nerves. […]
Speech by Minister of State Niels Annen to the German Bundestag in the debate on the extension of the UN peace mission in South Sudan (UNMISS): Madam President, Ladies and ge...
Speech by Minister of State Niels Annen to the German Bundestag in the debate on the extension of the UN peace mission in South Sudan (UNMISS): Madam President, Ladies and ge...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...