Speech by Minister of State Niels Annen to the German Bundestag in the debate on the extension of the UN peace mission in South Sudan (UNMISS): Madam President, Ladies and gentlemen, Fellow members of this House, I expect you feel the same way I do. Looking at the situation in South Sudan requires strong nerves. […]

Speech by Minister of State Niels Annen to the German Bundestag in the debate on the extension of the UN peace mission in South Sudan (UNMISS): Madam President, Ladies and ge...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...