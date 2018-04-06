Springbok Sevens off to winning start in Hong Kong

The Blitzboks started their Cathay Pacific/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens tournament on a strong note on Friday as they defeated South Korea 45-0 in their opening pool C match. They will face Scotland and England in their remaining pool matches on Saturday. Springbok Sevens stand-in coach Marius Schoeman praised his young team’s effort following the clash […]

