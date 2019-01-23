State Visit of President of South Africa to India (January 25-26, 2019)

At the invitation of Shri Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, His Excellency Cyril Ramaphosa, President of South Africa will undertake a State Visit to India on 25-26 January 2019 as a State Guest of Honour for Republic Day 2019. President Ramaphosa will be accompanied by the First Lady Dr. Tshepo Motsepe, and a high […]

