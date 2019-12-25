Alwihda Info
Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General on Burkina Faso


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 26 Décembre 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The Secretary-General strongly condemns the attack conducted by unidentified gunmen on 24 December in Arbinda, Soum province, northern Burkina Faso. He expresses his deep condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a speedy recovery to the injured. The Secretary-General conveys the solidarity of the United Nations to the Government and people of Burkina […]

