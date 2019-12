Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General on Burkina Faso

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the attack conducted by unidentified gunmen on 24 December in Arbinda, Soum province, northern Burkina Faso. He expresses his deep condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a speedy recovery to the injured. The Secretary-General conveys the solidarity of the United Nations to the Government and people of Burkina […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...